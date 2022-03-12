Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu confident of retaining Ghana Premier League title

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu is confident that the hard-fought win against WAFA can give his side the momentum to defend the Ghana Premier League title this season.



The Phobians recorded their first win in five games against WAFA in the ongoing Ghana Premier League with Sulley Muntari scoring his first goal for The Phobians in that 2-1 win.



Accra Hearts of Oak secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over the academy lads on matchday 19 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“My players underrated WAFA in the game which shouldn’t have been so because this is a team that is struggling to avoid relegation and they are dangerous. So I told my players to be focused”, Samuel Boadu said on the win against WAFA.



The former Medeama coach also praised his side after the win and is confident it will propel his team to chase league leaders Asante Kotoko for the title.



“We beat WAFA last season in our course to win the league title in the second round. I hope we correct our mistakes going forward. We don’t have to underrate any team and respect all the clubs. The teams are all doing well and we have to do well in this second round”.



Hearts of Oak travel to Aduana Stars for their next game in the Ghana Premier League.