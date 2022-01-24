Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu cites loss of concentration for Karela United defeat

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadusays his side’s inability to concentrate in key moments led to their defeat against Karela United.



The Phobians suffered a narrow away defeat to the Pride of the West in matchday 14 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.



Speaking after the game, the former Medeama gaffer cited loss of concentration for their defeat but has promised to work hard in order to return to winning ways.



“We lost the game due to loss of concentration because you could see we conceded very late in the game. We will go back home and correct our mistakes for subsequent games”, he said.



Hearts of Oak sit 8th position with 20 points and are trailing sworn-rival by 10 points.