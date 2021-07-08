Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu admits Young Wise gave them a tough test

Sports News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu didn't hide his delight after they advanced to the next round of the MTN FA Cup, however, admitted it wasn't smooth sailing, as expected against the second-tier side.



The Phobians, who have one hand on this season's Ghana Premier League trophy, needed a penalty to overcome an aggressive Young Wise side in Dawu and reach the quarter-finals of the cup competition, which they haven't won since 2000.



Striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh went past a couple of defenders before being brought down by onrushing Young Wise goalkeeper in the box. Referee pointed to the box and the Kotoko slayer calmly slotted the ball home in the second half.



Speaking after the game, Boadu noted that Young Wise were highly motivated to cause a cupset against them but his boys got the job done as they progressed to the last eight.



“It was very tough because as you play with the lower club, Division One club, they wanted to show up, they wanted to show the talent that they have and they know that they are playing with Hearts of Oak - a big team.



They wanted to frustrate my players but I think it was a very nice game and we managed to get one goal which is very good," he said.



Hearts of Oak face Liberty Professionals this weekend in a local derby, knowing a win will secure them a first league title in 12 years.