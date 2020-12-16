Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic names starting eleven for Aduana Stars clash

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Kosta Papic has named a strong starting eleven for the clash against Aduana Stars this afternoon.



The Phobians are scheduled to lock horns with the Dormaa-based club today in what will be an outstanding game in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



With a few minutes to kick-off, coach Kosta Papic has named his first eleven.



The team has one change from the first eleven that started in the Dreams FC game.



Midfielder Umar Manaf has come in to replace ball-playing Frederick Ansah Botchway.



Goalkeeper Richard Attah keeps his place in goal with Patrick Razak, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, and Michelle Sarpong leading the attack for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Below is the full starting lineup plus substitutes:





TEAM NEWS! ???? | Coach Kosta Papic makes one 1?? change from the team that defeated Dreams F/C last Sunday in our last game.



•Manaf gets his first start of the season.



?? Ansah ?? Manaf



????????????#AHOSC#aduanaHearts pic.twitter.com/LcQ0hu7Pk6 — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) December 16, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.