Hearts of Oak celebrate head coach Samuel Boadu on his birthday

Ghana Premier League defending champions, Accra Hearts of Oak are celebrating the birthday of their treble-winning coach Samuel Boadu.



Coach Samuel Boadu who was born on February 24, 1986, in Tepa, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti regional capital turns 36 today, February 24, 2022.



“It's the birthday of the treble Champion, Coach Samuel Boadu @OfficialBoadu. All of us in Hearts of Oak pray for more wisdom and God's blessing on your life. Let’s wish our gaffer a happy birthday,” the Phobians posted to celebrate their head coach.



The former Medeama SC coach became a cult hero for the Phobians after ending their 10-year wait for a trophy in the 2020/2021 Ghana football season.



Samuel Boadu ended Accra Hearts of Oak's trophyless jinx in grand style by winning the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, and the Super Cup to complete the local treble.





