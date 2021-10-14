Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed calls for support ahead of Champions League clash with WAC

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed, has acknowledged how crucial the Phobians will be in their CAF champions’ league 2nd round qualifier against Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco on Sunday at the Accra sports stadium.



The 29-year-old defender has urged the fans to come in their numbers to throw their weight behind the team.



Unlike their first Champions League game against Kamsar which was played behind closed doors,



CAF has agreed for Hearts of Oak to admit two thousand (2000) fans at the Accra Sports Stadium in their game on Sunday, October 17, 2021.



A move Fatawu Mohammed believes will serve as a morale booster to their performance and will contribute thirty percentage (30%) to their victory.



Speaking to Starr FM sports, he said “the fans at the stadium on Sunday will contribute 30% to our victory. Playing football without supporters is very difficult and it puts no pressure on the away team. But with fans in the stadium, there will be pressure from them towards the away team.”



“They will also ginger us with the noise they make. So with supporters back in the stadium, it’s going to have an impact on our performance on Sunday.”



Hearts of Oak will need a win against WAC of Morocco to qualify to the group stages of the CAF Champions league and defeat will send the Phobians to the conference cup.