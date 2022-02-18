Hearts of Oak can start me ahead of Muntari and we'll still beat Kotoko - A Plus brags

Sports News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulley Muntari to feature against Kotoko



Hearts of Oak have to wins in five matches



Kotoko focused on winning league title



Accra Hearts of Oak fan Kwame Asare Obeng known widely as A Plus is optimistic about the club’s chances in their game against arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



A Plus is brimming with confidence ahead of the match between the two most decorated clubs in Ghana football history.



In an interaction with StarTimes ahead of the game, A Plus said that victory will be the only result from the game on Sunday.



“Hearts can decide to take Muntari out and play me, we’ll still beat Kotoko. Hearts fans are not expecting anything because they know this just a walk in the park”, A Plus said.



Confidence is high in the camp of Kumasi Asante Kotoko that they will get one over their rivals as they are the more formidable team currently.



Twelve points separate first-place Asante Kotoko and 8th placed Hearts Oak who are founding it hard to defend the title they won last season.



League leaders Kotoko have amassed 36 points compared to Hearts of Oak’s 24 and the Porcu-pines believe a victory on Sunday, February 20, 2022 will wrap up the title for them.



Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay is of the view the title is already in the bag and the game on Sunday will be the icing on the cake for Kotoko.



At the post-match conference, Blay said, “I will plead with the fans to come to the sta-dium in their numbers to support us. We’ve already won the league and looking at the games ahead of us, it is the supporters who can help us win” he said



Asante Kotoko will play Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in an outstanding Ghana Premier League campaign.