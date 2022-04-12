Hearts of Oak board member explains why club filed protest against referee Kennedy Paddy

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Hearts of Oak Board member, Frank Nelson, says the club is unhappy about the performance of referee Kennedy Paddy in the game against Asante Kotoko in week 24 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.



The Class One referee awarded a penalty to Asante Kotoko, scored by Frank Mbella causing Hearts of Oak to lose the game.



Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports, Frank Nelson explained that, “Hearts of Oak is a civilized team that is why we wrote to the Ghana Football Association. Management is not happy about the performance of the referee which is why they are channeling their grievances to the Ghana Football Association. We are a law-abiding club and we want to do the right thing”.



“The unfortunate thing is that we can’t change the situation that is why we are seeking redress at the Review Panel. On the penalty decision, I don’t know if it was intentional or not. He will have to answer the committee”.



“We want to help Ghana football to improve. We don’t want to go the violent way that is why we have filed a protest at the GFA. It is also up to the Referee’s Appointment Committee to look at it”, he added.