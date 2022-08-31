Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi bags advanced certificate in football business management

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi has bagged an advanced certificate in football business management from Valley View University and Linked Sports Business College.



Having successfully completed a three-month program, Akambi prominently featured in the graduating class of the 28th Graduation band.



Akambi is considered as one of the key figures in the Hearts of Oak, however, his latest certificate could propel him to a greater height in Ghana football.



Meanwhile, former Asante Kotoko assistant coach David Oklu also graduated from the same institution on (Performance & Video Analysis program).



The former Liberty Professionals coach resigned from his post as assistant coach of Kotoko at the end of the season following Prosper Narteh’s departure.