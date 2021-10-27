Hearts of Oak believes start of GPL will strengthen them ahead of Confederations Cup play-offs

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak is confident that the commencement of the Ghana Premier League this weekend will strengthen the team ahead of their CAF Confederations play-offs game against Algerian side JS Souara.



The Ghana Premier League champions dropped to Africa's second-tier competition after a disastrous 6-1 defeat against Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League last Sunday.



The Phobians will be looking for redemption in the Confederation Cup by beating JS Souara to make it to the group stages of the competition.



The first leg will be played on November 28, 2021, in Accra, and the second leg on December 5, 2021, in Algeria.



In an interview with Joy Sports, the Communications Director of the rainbow boys, Opare Addo, indicated that the start of the domestic top-flight will help the team to improve on their performance before the Confederations Cup clash.



“We also have a Premier League title to defend which we will be starting on Sunday, we are very positive that when we start the competition, the kind of competition we will get from the league will also help us prepare for the Confederation playoffs. The kind of competitions you get in friendly matches are not the same you get in Premier League or any other competitions so we are hoping all of these will be able to strengthen us so that we get the needed results."