Hearts of Oak begins preparation for Medeama SC tie in MTN FA Cup semis

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak commenced preparations for the big game against Medeama SC in the MTN FA Cup on Tuesday when the team returned to training after resting on Monday.



Having brushed aside Elmina Sharks in the quarter-final stage of this season’s MTN FA Cup competition, the Phobians are now set to take on the Yellow and Mauve outfit in the last four stage.



Today, it was all hard work when the Hearts of Oak playing body and technical team returned to training.



Head coach Samuel Boadu and his assistants took players through various drills as the Phobians target a win against Medeama SC next weekend when they lock horns at the Cape Coast Stadium.



If Hearts of Oak win to book a place in the final, the team will be en route to winning the double at the end of the season.



Already, the club has been crowned Champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.