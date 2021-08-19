Hearts of Oak begin training on Thursday ahead of Champions League battle

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to resume training on Thursday, August 19, ahead of their CAF Champions League qualifiers against Guninean side CI Kamsar next month.



The Phobians begin their Africa campaign against the first runner-up of the Guinean league for the preliminary round of the 2020/21 Champions League.



They make a return into the top-flight competition after 12 years hiatus.



Their last continental campaign was in 2015 when the participated in the Confederations Cup.



The club’s involvement in the CAF Champions League means Samuel Boadu’s charges begins their 2021/2022 season earlier than other Ghana Premier League clubs.



The Ghanaian top-flight will commence in October.



Hearts of Oak after winning the a record sixth double gave the players a little over a week break and will return to training tomorrow.



Team News



Hearts of Oak are yet to reach agreement with key midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey for contract extension and thus could not turn up for training tomorrow. Nonetheless, the club included the player in their 36-man squad for the Champions League.



Striker Abednago Tetteh has ended his 15 months stay with the Rainbow team, terminating his contract on Wednesday, August 18 after becoming supplus to requirement last season.



Hearts of Oak have been busy in the current transfer window, signing 6 players so far and thus the team will see new faces during the first training.



Ins- Gladson Awako from Great Olympics, Salim Adams from New Edubiase, Enoch Asubonteng and Suraj Seidu from WAFA, Kofi Kordzi on free transfer and Benjamin Yorke from Samatex FC.



Although the reigning champions are officially yet to announce the signings, the players are expected to join the team’s training on Wednesday.



