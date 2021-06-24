Hearts of Oak beats Legon Cities 2-1 to reclaim top spot from Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak regained top spot on the table with a 2-1 win over Legon Cities ahead of the Super Clash on Sunday against Asante Kotoko.



The Phobians were able to level up on points with arch-rivals Asante Kotoko after this win.



Legon Cities goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey came up with a brilliant save to deny Hearts from taking the lead in the opening minute of the game.



Victorien Adebayor’s effort in the 19th minute came off the woodwork to deny Legon Cities from getting a goal



Kojo Obeng Junior put the home side in front after tapping the ball into the net from a Daniel Afriyie Barnie pass in the 28th minute



Frederick Ansah-Botchwey delivered a sweet strike from long range to increase the lead for the Phobians in the 38th minute.



Victorian Adebayor scored from a free-kick to reduce the deficit for Legon Cities in the 40th minute. It was his first goal for the club.







Legon Cities dominated proceedings from the 74th minute in search of the equalizer but the Hearts of Oak defence were up to the task.



Jonah Attuquaye’s brilliant run into the box for Legon Cities was blocked by the Hearts defenders to prevent an equalizer.



Hearts of Oak talisman Ibrahim Salifu picked up an injury and was substituted by Victor Aidoo in the 86th minute.



The Phobians held onto the lead to record another win as they go unbeaten in 11 games across all competitions.