Hearts of Oak beats Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 at Duns Park

Sports News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Gold Stars 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League in Bibiani on Saturday afternoon thanks to an equalizer from defender James Serwonu.



The league’s defending champions today played as a guest to the newcomers at the Duns Park in a game serving as a matchday 12 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season



On the matchday, the hosts played with a lot of pressure especially in the first half as the away team capitalized to pile pressure on the side.



In the 30th minute, defender James Serwonu scored the only goal of the match after a good team play from Accra Hearts of Oak.



Although Bibiani Gold Stars will have their moment in the second half, the Phobians held on and won by a goal to nil at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of the victory, Hearts of Oak have moved to 7th on the Ghana Premier League table with two outstanding matches to be played.



Meanwhile, the other matchday 12 game played today between Accra Lions FC and WAFA SC today ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium.