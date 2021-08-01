Hearts of Oak beat Medeama to set up FA Cup final against AshantiGold SC

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Hearts of Oak set up an all Premier League MTN FA Cup final as goals from Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Isaac Mensah and Daniel Barnieh saw them beat Medeama SC 3-0 in a dominant display on Sunday to seal a well-deserved win at the Cape Coast stadium.



The ten-time champions will now face the Miners in the final after the latter beat Berekum Chelsea 4-1 in the other semi-final clash.



Midfielder Benjamin Afutu opened the scoring with a towering header after connecting a cross from Isaac Mensah inside 12 minutes.



Isaac Mensah later added the second before Daniel Barnieh converted from the spot to seal the win.



Medeama looked good on the night but were let down by their profligacy in front of goal.



The Mauve and Yellows gifted Hearts of Oak the second in the 60th minute following a goalkeeping howler by Frank Boateng.



The Medeama No.1 ended up failing to clear his lines after the ball had bounced on the turf and veered past him onto the path of Mensah who had the easiest task of tapping it into the net.



