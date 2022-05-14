Hearts of Oak beat Dream FC to make second successive FA Cup final

Sports News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have reached the finals of the MTN FA Cup for the second successive season after beating Dreams FC in the semi-finals in Accra.



The FA Cup holders beat Dreams FC 3-2 to keep their dreams of retaining the title they won last season.



Dreams FC got off to a great start after breaking the deadlock just four minutes into the game through Sylvester Simba.



But the Phobians pulled parity seven minutes later through forward Benjamin Yorke.



Both sides held on to go into the break at 1-1, but it was the defending champions who will take the lead after the break. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh shot the Phobians into the lead.



Dreams FC were reduced to ten men after Ibrahim Issah recklessly lunged on defender Mohammed Alhassan.



Hearts of Oak took advantage to extend their lead through Seidu Suraj but a late fight from the Dawu-based outfit saw them get a consolation through Karikari.



Hearts of Oak will be waiting for the winner of the game between Bechem United and Aduana Stars in the final.



