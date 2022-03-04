Hearts of Oak beat Asante Kotoko 2-1 to lift 2022 President's Cup

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The much talked about 2022 President's Cup came on this evening at the Accra Sports Stadium in the nation's capital Accra between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo set the ball rolling with a ceremonial kick.



Veteran midfielder Sulley Muntari started the game for the Phobians while 2021/22 Ghana Premier League leading marksman Mbella started for the Porcupine Warriors.



The game started with both sides trying to unlock each other in the middle of the park.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko after decent passing from the back in the 15th minute through to the Hearts box but they hit the side net to the relief of Hearts fans.



The Phobians took control of the game and hit their first shot on target in the 30th minute, Isaac Mensah was disappointed his shot didn't end up in the net.



After half time Hearts of Oak started the game well giving Kotoko no time to pass and this made off in the 50th minute.



Attacking midfielder Afriyie Barnieh scored a wonderful goal after beautiful work from the Phobians.



Kotoko kept on picking yellow cards and Hearts also launched attacks into the box of the Porcupine Warriors.



Substitute Samuel Boateng got Asante Kotoko back into the game in the 77th minute.



Hearts of Oak made three substitutions, Razak and Gladson Awako game on and Sulley Muntari walked off to a standing ovation from fans.



Watch highlights of the match







Substitute Patrick Razak made it 2-1 for Hearts of Oak after a wonderful counterattack late into the game.



Hearts of Oak claimed victory at the Accra Sports Stadium over Kotoko after full time.