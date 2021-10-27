Hearts of Oak arrive home after WAC mauling

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian champions Hearts of Oak are back home following their humiliating defeat at the hands of Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.



Hearts of Oak were annihilated 6-1 by the Moroccan champions and by virtue eliminated from the competition.



The Phobians arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, expectedly not looking cheerful because they failed to make the country and their teeming supporters proud in north Africa, having promised to do so before departing.



The huge loss left supporters shocked as well as disappointed, prompting the club to issue an apology and promised to make amends in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Hearts dropped to Confederation Cup because they exited Champions League at the play-offs stage.





Their opponent in the second-tier competition has been revealed as they will play Algerian club JS Saoura.The winner of the tie qualifies for the group stage.