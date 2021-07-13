Hearts of Oak are worthy champions - Medeama striker Ahmed Toure

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Medeama SC striker, Ahmed Toure has lauded Accra Hearts of Oak for winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League insisting that the Phobians are worthy winners.



The Rainbow club were declared champions for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League despite sharing spoils with Liberty Professionals in the matchday 33 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians were confirmed winners of the season after Asante Kotoko who occupy the second position on the league log suffered a 2-1 defeat at the Nana Gyeabour Park.



This is Hearts of Oak's first trophy in 12 years.



“They have been the best team, to be honest with you. They deserve the title. If you look at their last 13 games or so they have not lost a single game.” the veteran Burkinabe international striker told Sportsworldghana.



“I worked with their coach (Samuel Boadu) for a while at Medeama before he left to Hearts of Oak and everyone has seen the job he has done with the team,” Toure added.



Hearts of Oak will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League.



Toure joined Medeama during the second transfer window and has scored 5 goals for his team.



