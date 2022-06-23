Hearts of Oak are underdogs in the 2021 FA Cup final

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak host Bechem United in FA Cup final



Bechem United finish 3rd in 2021/2022 GPL season



Baba Yara Sports stadium to host FA Cup final



Communication Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has claimed that the Phobians are the underdogs in the upcoming FA Cup final against Bechem United.



The defending champions of the MTN FA Cup will be challenged by Bechem United in this year's final at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



Accra Hearts of Oak finished the Ghana Premier League season outside the top four without winning any of their last five games making pundits and fans rule them out for the trophy.



Reacting to these concerns, Kwame Opare Addo admitted that the Hunters are the favourites in the final because of their current form.



“It is obvious that Bechem United are in a good form and they finished in a better position compared to ours,” he said on Asempa FM.



“They had a good campaign and without a doubt, they have quality players. In the Premier League, they held us to a goalless game at the Accra Sports Stadium, and in Bechem, we played a 1-1 draw.



“But this is the FA and many have touted Bechem United to win the trophy because they are on good form. We are underdogs and we are fine with that but I believe the players will prove their critics wrong on Sunday.



“I am confident we defend our trophy on Sunday despite the underdog tag,” he added.



The Phobians finished 6th in the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season with 47 points after 34 games.







JE/BOG