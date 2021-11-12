Hearts of Oak are still favourite to win the GPL- Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ex-Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu believes Hearts of Oak can defend their GPL title



• Asante Kotoko are unbeaten after two games in the GPL



• Asante Kotoko lead GPL table after two games



Former Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has said Hearts of Oak are still in pole position to win the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League despite the slow start.



Hearts of Oak's title defence has got off to a frustrating start following consecutive draws.



The rainbow team failed to convert their numerous chances against Legon Cities as they played out a goalless draw against the Royals. Cities' goalie Eric Ofori Antwi was a standout in the match as he denied the reigning champions on many occasions.



Hearts on week two failed to hold on to a first-half lead as WAFA equalised in the second half to end the match in a one-all draw.



Nonetheless, the former Black Stars midfielder believes the Phobians can retain their title.



"Despite Asante Kotoko's, Ashgold and other teams good start, still Hearts of Oak are favourite(because) in their game against Legon Cities the (opposition) goalkeeper won the best player award. It means you can't right Hearts of Oak off."



Meanwhile, giants like Asante Kotoko have had consecutive wins, and Ashanti Gold secured a win and a draw after two games.



The Porcupines sit top of the table with 6 points while the Miners occupy the fifth position with 4 points.



On Sunday, Hearts of Oak, who are tenth, face Aduana Stars in week three at the Accra Sports Stadium.



