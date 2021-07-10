Hearts of Oak announces ticket prices for Liberty Professionals clash

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced their ticket prices for their matchday 33 game against Liberty Professionals.



The Phobians will host the Scientific Soccer lads at the Accra Sports Stadium, a game that could potentially declare Hearts of Oak champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with a win.



Accra Hearts of Oak sits on the summit of the league log with 60 points after 32 matches played.



However, the club has resorted to charging GH¢40.00 at the Popular Stands.



Supporters interested in sitting at the centerline will buy a ticket price of GH¢50.00.



Tickets for Lower VIP go for GH¢100.00 whiles VVIP charging GH¢150.00.



Nima Goil, 37 Goil, Malata Sheel, Hearts of Oak Secretariat, Nungua Goil, and Accra Sports Stadium are the places to purchase advance tickets for the game.



Hearts of Oak have not won the Ghana topflight after 12 years. They have also progressed to the quarterfinal of the MTN FA Cup.





Advance tickets for our match against liberty Professionals will go on sale from tomorrow ,Saturday July 10.

Be part of the 25% supporters to cheer us to victory. #AHOSC#PositiveEnergy#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/jfJcB60TyL — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 10, 2021

