Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics to renew rivalry in Homowo Charity Cup

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics are set to lock horns in the 2023 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup on August 20, 2023.



A statement from the office of His Royal Majesty, Nii Dr Ayi Bonte II confirmed Accra Sports Stadium as the venue of the match.



According to the organizers, there will be a curtain raiser between two teams who will be revealed days to the match. The match has been sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association to ensure fair and competitive play.



Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics will capitalize on this match to prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Great Olympics secured a 1-0 victory over Hearts in the Ghana Premier League in their last match in March 2023.



One club will have the bragging rights after winning the Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup ahead of the new season.











JNA/KPE