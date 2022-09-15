Hearts of Oak, Olympics in ‘war of memes’ ahead of Ga Mashie Derby

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak and rivals Great Olympics are building up to their much-anticipated clash on Sunday, September 18 with a social media banter that has got fans of the two clubs clashing on Twitter.



In what could be described as ‘war of memes’ the two clubs, even before the referee signals for the commencement of the game christened ‘Ga Mashie’ derby are trying to outdo each other in the memes game.



Accra Hearts of Oak are confident of victory in the upcoming Ga-Mashie derby against city rivals Great Olympics as they keep taunting the Dade Boys on social media.



The Phobians will host Great Olympics for their first home game in the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, September 18, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



And despite losing their opening game of the season to Aduana Stars in Dormaa, Accra Hearts of Oak are targeting a win against Olympics on matchday.



Hearts of Oak have posted videos on their social media platforms as they taunt Great Olympics despite their embarrassing back-to-back defeat to them in the 2021/2022 season.



Great Olympics who have recently established dominance over their rivals and created a reputation as the ‘meme lords’ of the Ghana Premier League are also firing back at their rivals with series of funny tweets.



They have also pinned their 3-0 victory tweet over Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2021/2022 season to remind the Phobians of what happened the last time they met in the GA Mashie derby.



