Sports News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Hearts of Oak NCC chairman Elvis Herman Hesse resigns from club’s board

Hearts of Oak NCC Chair, Elvis Herman Hesse Jr

The Chairman of the National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Hearts of Oak, Elvis Herman Hesse Jr has resigned as a member of the board of the club, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.



The hardworking supporters chairman was voted into the position in 2019 and has since been a member of the board of the club.



In the midst of the ongoing turmoil in the club that has seen head coach Kosta Papic, assistant Asare Bediako and others resigning, Elvis Herman Hesse is not happy.



With the club not looking like they are ready to heed to calls from supporters, it is understood that the NCC chairman has decided he can no longer serve on the board.



He has hence resigned as a board member but will continue to lead the supporters.