Hearts of Oak, Cincinnati and Hoffenheim call on leadership of Ghana FA

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A delegation from Hearts of Oak and their partners from Cincinnati and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in Accra.



It will be recalled that Hearts, in October 2021, announced a partnership deal dubbed the "Common Value Club Alliance" between the club, Major League Soccer outfit Cincinnati, and German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.



The purpose of Wednesday's meeting was to formally introduce officials involved in the partnership to the leadership of the Ghana Football Association.



The delegation was led by the Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, Board Member Vincent Odotei Sowah, Chief Commercial Officer Francis Afulani, Mike Mossel, Stephan Wagner, and Tony Mamodaly.



The delegation was received by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq).



Speaking on behalf of Hearts of Oak and its partners, Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV opined that the partnership is focused on exploring various areas of football development, including knowledge sharing, talent development, cooperate social responsibility, and joint development.



President Simeon-Okraku, on receiving the delegation, said one of the key areas of developmental focus of the GFA is to build a strong foundation of the game, and he is happy that the clubs are focused on same.



He also expressed delight with the initiative taken by Accra Hearts of Oak SC and emphasized the need for capacity building to improve the game.



The President of the GFA wished for the partnership and expressed the hope that other clubs would follow the examples stating that when the Ghanaian clubs do well, the Association does well.



The "Common Value Club Alliance" is a first of its kind, with clubs from Africa, Europe, and America coming together to share expertise, focusing on Education, Technical Know-how, impact, and sustainability.