Hearts must give Samuel Boadu time just as they did for Jones Attuquayefio - Dong Bortey

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has urged top officials of the club to give head coach Samuel Boadu enough time to work for the club.



In the midst of calls for the young tactician to be fired, Don Bortey says he believes the coach is the right person to be in charge of the team heading into the next football season.



He proposes that instead of sacking the coach, he should rather be given time just like the same was given to the legendary coach Jones Attuquayefio.



“Unless the coach [Samuel Boadu] wishes to leave his position, I will advise Hearts to keep him for the African campaign and next season.



“Jones Attuquayefio had plenty of time at Hearts of Oak to excel. So, give Boadu time to assemble a formidable team for Hearts and focus on Africa," Don Bortey said in an interview with Onua FM.



Coach Samuel Boadu since arriving at Hearts of Oak has managed to win five trophies for the team.



He won the MTN FA Cup title with the Phobians last season and is expected to lead the team to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.