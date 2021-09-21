Hearts midfielder praises 'great team' performance after C.I Kamsar victory

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo, Emmanuel Nettey has praised his teammates after a 'great' performance in their victory over C.I Kamsar in the CAF Champions League.



The Ghanaian giants led by coach Samuel Boadu have now progressed to the second round of the competition and will face Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.



Two late goals from returnee Kofi Kordzi and Salim Adams ensured the Phobians progressed after a one legged affair due to the unrest in Guinea.



"Great team performance to secure qualification into the next stage of the CAF champions league competition. Kudos Guys," wrote the midfielder on Twitter.



The 2000 champions will be hoping to get to the group stages of Africa's elite competition for the first time over a decade.



Hearts last won a continental championship in 2004 after beating Kotoko on penalties to win the CAF Confederation Cup.



Last season, the Rainbow club won the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup to represent the country in Africa.