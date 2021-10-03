Hearts make light work of Tema Youth, dispatching second-tier side 4-2 in friendly

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak dismantled Tema Youth 4-2 in a friendly match ahead of their CAF Champions League first-leg tie against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.



Goals from striker Kofi Kordzi, forwards Afriyie Barnieh and Victor Aidoo as well as winger Isaac Mensah.



Their opponent scored two goals in an entertaining six-goal-thriller.



The Phobians are using the match as a dress rehearsal ahead of their CAF Champions League tie against the Moroccan powerhouse this month.



Hearts dispatched Guinea side CI Kamsar 2-0 to setup a date with the North African giants.



The Phobians will host the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium before going to Casablanca for the second leg in October.



The winner of the tie will qualify to the group stages of the Champions League while the loser drops the CAF Confederation Cup.