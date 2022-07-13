Hearts legend picks Imoro Ibrahim over Dennis Korsah

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Hearts of Oak defender Amankwaa Mireku has made a choice between Asante Kotoko left-back Ibrahim Imoro and Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah.



There has been a raging debate the last few days about which of the two left-backs is the best in the domestic league with various supporters of the two teams getting at each other's throat.



Korsah was handed a Black Stars call-up and travelled with the team to Japan at the Kirin tournament whiles Imoro Ibrahim has only been good for the Black Galaxies.



Speaking in an interview with Wontumi FM, the former Hearts defender chose Imoro Ibrahim over Dennis Korsay claiming that Imoro has qualities the Hearts defender lacks.



Amankwaa Mireku on Imoro vs Korsah debate: "It's very difficult to choose between Imoro and Korsah. But if I'm pushed to the wall, I will choose Imoro because he adds other things Korsah doesn't. His flair and ability to surge forward are exceptional."



Ibrahim Imoro played 28 matches for Kotoko scoring two goals and providing 8 assists whiles Korsah who joined Hearts in February from Dwrafs played 15 matches and failed to score a goal or provide an assist.