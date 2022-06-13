Hearts legend Don Bortey joins fierce rivals Kotoko in league celebration

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Legendary former Accra Hearts of Oak player Bernard Don Bortey was present at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday to witness fierce rivals Asante Kotoko lift the Ghana Premier League title.



Kotoko had already secured the league title before their match day 33 game against Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Stadium.



But the porcupine warriors handed Elmina Sharks a heavy 3-0 defeat with Imoro Ibrahim the scorer of the opener before a brace from Frank Mbella Etouga added a brace.



The reds secured the league title after drawing 1-1 with Ashantigold SC at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.



Before the game, all the Kotoko legends who were present at the stadium were given a mention and they all paraded in front of the teeming crowd amid cheers.



The MC for the occasion Luving Cee called out the Kotoko legends and out came Don Bortey who was draped with a Kotoko paraphernalia when he came out.



