Hearts is a big club, we can’t end the season without a trophy - Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of MTN FA Cup champions, Samuel Boadu says that the club is a big club and they cannot end the season without a trophy after beating Bechem United to retain the MTN FA Cup.



The phobians endured a torrid campaign in the Ghana Premier League as they finished outside the top four despite a clean sweep of titles last season.



“Hearts of Oak is a big club and we can’t end the season without a trophy, but as a coach not being in the top four I feel I have failed. People should know this as well, with Coach Boadu there’s always a trophy to win.”



Accra Hearts of Oak have beaten Bechem United to clinch the MTN FA Cup title for a record 12th time as they retain the trophy the won last season.



It was birthday boy and game player Daniel Afriyie Barnieh who gave the phobians the winner on the hour mark as Hearts ends the season on a high after finishing outside the top four in the league.



Bechem United trailed Hearts of Oak by 2-1 after an entertaining game of football in the MTN FA Cup finals as they searched for the elusive equalizer.



The hunters opened the scores of the game on the stroke of half time through Emmanuel Avornyo after a counter break.



Bechem United broke free and Augustine Okrah hit a fierce shot at goal which was parried into the path of striker Emmanuel Avornyo who slotted home.



But few minutes later Hearts of Oak had something better as Samuel Inkoom crossed from the right flank and it was acrobatically sent home by Caleb Amankwaah for the equalizer.



In the 60th minute, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh gave the holders the lead after connecting with a nice cross from the left from Gladson Awako to make it 2-1 as the ball looped over the on rushing Bechem United goalkeeper.



Augustine Okrah was sent off a few minutes later for a needless incident as he appeared to headbutt the assistant referee and was duly sent off for violent conduct.



