Hearts goalkeeper coach Eric Amponsah partakes in FIFA Course

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper coach Eric Amponsah has joined his colleague goalkeeper’s trainers on a course to sharpen his knowledge and deepen what he already has as a goalkeeper’s coach as he prepares towards the upcoming season at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence-Prampram.



He has been adjudged as one of the very good trainers as his handiworks seem to have had a positive impact on the current Hearts of Oak goalkeepers. Quiet recently we all saw the exploits of Richmond Ayi and how he seems to have “carried” Hearts into the finals of the MTN FA Cup against Bechem.



In the finals, Ayi showed the world what he is made of with his intelligent goalkeeping exploits.



Ayi has attributed his recent performance to the training he receives from his trainer. “Yes, I can confidently say my performance is due to the kind of training I get from Coach Eric Amponsah.



"He has been like a father, a mentor and brother to me and the rest of the goalkeepers. I remember he told us that 75% of the time when penalties are taken it will go in and the remaining 25% will likely be missed. So it is important to work on preventing most of the 75%. So, I should push to make sure I don’t miss from the 25%."



Coach Eric Amponsah will be under the instructions of FIFA Expert, Alijandro Heredia from Argentina and GFA Director of Coaching Education, Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah who will take the participants through the models of modern goalkeeping.