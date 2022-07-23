Hearts goalie Richmond Ayi refuses to confirm or deny transfer rumours

Sports News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has decided to remain silent on a possible move to American outfit FC Cincinnati this summer.



Earlier reports suggested that the America third-tier club are close to signing the enterprising shot stopper from their partners Hearts of Oak.



“Everyone is aware of the partnership between Hearts of Oak and FC Cincinnati and with the partnership, if they spot a player at Hearts why not but for now, I leave everything in the hands of Hearts and Cincinnati” he said.



“Everything is in the hands of management. For now, I am a player of Hearts of Oak so I will continue to serve them but if they sanction any move I will leave”



Ayi played an instrumental role towards Hearts of Oak success in the 2021/22 MTN FA Cup campaign.