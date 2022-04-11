Hearts fans clash with Kotoko supporters on social media over controversial penalty

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko beat Hearts 1-0



Hearts of Oak fans unhappy with officiating in Kotoko game



Narteh Ogum praises Kotoko players



The controversial penalty that settled the game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has got fans of both clubs bantering on social media.



Supporters of the two sides have been going at each other with firm arguments for their respective sides.



Kotoko fans are adamant that the penalty awarded them by referee Kennedy Paddy was the perfect decision.



They hold that Fabio Gama was handled by the Hearts of Oak player and that since was there was contact, referee had legitimate grounds to award the penalty.



Hearts of Oak fans, on other hand believed they were offered a raw deal by the referee as the contact on Gama was a soft one.



Hearts of Oak fans led by board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe claim they were robbed by the referee.



Referee Kennedy Paddy awarded a penalty to Kotoko in the 16th minute after Fabio Gama was brought down by Hearts of Oak’s Nurudeen.



It turned out to be the only goal of the tournament with neither side finding the back of the net in the ensuing minutes.



Kotoko created the best chances but could not convert the chances into actual goals.



Samuel Inkoom made his debut for Hearts of Oak, coming on the second half to replace Gladson Awako .



The victory ensured that Kotoko opened an eight-point gap at the summit of the league with Bechem United trailing them.



The Porcupines now have 56 points while 6th-placed Hearts of Oak have 36 points.









Never a penalty in a million years ❌



Kotoko were better and should have scored more goals but this is a no no no!!



Referee lost the plot all game and this one moment epitomized his performance. pic.twitter.com/JRyCTzqREa — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) April 10, 2022

Never a penalty in a million years ❌



Kotoko were better and should have scored more goals but this is a no no no!!



Referee lost the plot all game and this one moment epitomized his performance. pic.twitter.com/JRyCTzqREa — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) April 10, 2022

No doubts over the penalty awarded to Kotoko. Fabio Gama was clearly stopped and the Hearts of Oak player couldn't get to the ball, making it a legitimate foul in the box, thus a penalty. Salim struggling while Gama exploits the Hearts midfield. #SuperClash #KotokoHearts #GPLwk24 — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) April 10, 2022

Hearts fans crying because Kotoko has scored a clear penalty. Next time bring VAR from Accra???????? — DaRealGoodatoon (@DGoodatoon) April 10, 2022

#scorecard This was even a penalty against Kotoko pic.twitter.com/2S4e9em5zV — Koduah Bannor (@BannorKoduah) April 10, 2022

I agree with him on everything but for the penalty call. That was not a penalty I am sorry. But Kotoko deserved to win this game. Good game. ???? https://t.co/KhRyAcLHmm — The Bearded Mc????????‍♂️???????? (@Oscarnuwati) April 10, 2022

Retired Ref. TRK Atiffu, RAG Instructor ????



“I will rate referee Kennedy Padi's performance 8.4/10 in Sunday's Super Clash. The referee got his decision right by awarding the penalty to Asante Kotoko”



[Via: Onua TV/FM] — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) April 11, 2022

#scorecard I'm a kotoko fan but honestly this is not a penalty. — Daniel Antwi (@godannyboy) April 10, 2022