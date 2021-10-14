Hearts duo Caleb Amankwah and Emmanuel Nettey likely to miss WAC game

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak are hoping to have Caleb Amankwah and Emmanuel Nettey in their squad for Sunday’s clash against Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League.



The pair sustained injuries during the 2-0 win over Guinean side CI Kamsar and have not trained since then.



“Even though there have been some knocks, the medical team is working so well on them and things looks positive, they may be available for selection considering how good the medical team work on them. We are hoping to get them fit so we can use them against WAC,” the club’s spokesperson Opare Addo said.



The Phobians will host the first leg of the second qualifying round tie at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.



The return leg will be played next weekend in Casablanca.



The winner will progress to the CAF Champions League group stage while the loser drops to the CAF Confederation Cup.