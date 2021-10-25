Hearts drop to CAF Confederation Cup after Wydad humiliation

Sports News of Monday, 25 October 2021

• Hearts of Oak will now play in the CAF Confederation Cup



• The Ghanaian champions lost 6-1 to WAC



• Hearts will know their opponents on Tuesday



Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak have been demoted to the CAF Confederation Cup after suffering a shocking 6-1 defeat to Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League.



WAC whipped Hearts of Oak in the 2nd leg of the final preliminary round of the CAF Champions League game played at the in Mohamed V Stadium on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak went into the game with a 1-0 advantage over WAC in the first leg but succumbed to a big defeat in Morocco.



The Ghanaian champions were looking forward to make it into the Group Stages of the CAF Champions League to benefit from the $1,000,000 cash reward.



The Phobians will now have to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup where they will compete against the likes TP Mazembe, Simba SC, ASEC Mimosas.



The Accra-based club has been placed in Pot 3 ahead of the CAF Confederation Cup draw slated for Tuesday, October 26.







