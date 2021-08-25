You are here: HomeSports2021 08 25Article 1341352

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts deny reports of Royal Antwerp offer to sign Salifu Ibrahim

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim

Current league champions Accra Hearts of Oak have rubbished reports suggesting that Royal Antwerp have submitted an offer to the club for the signature of talisman Salifu Ibrahim.

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, several reports in the Ghanaian media indicated that the Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit had submitted an offer of $600,000 in an attempt to secure the services of the former Techiman Eleven Wonders player.

Today, Accra Hearts of Oak have through an official statement informed the general public that the news is false.

In a surprise inclusion, the club said they are ready to take legal action against any media outlet that continues to report stories that are not true.

The statement is signed by communications director Kwame Opare Larbi Addo.

