Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts defender Raddy Ovouka stars in Congo's win over Niger

Raddy Ovouka in number 21 shirt Raddy Ovouka in number 21 shirt

Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka, played his best football as DR Congo clinched a 1-0 victory over Niger in a friendly.

Ovouka brought defensive stability into the game, thwarting everything Niger threw at his side whilst offering a threat in attack as well.

Guy Mbenza managed to find the lone goal for DR Congo who have made a good impact in their recent friendly fixture. The goal came right after the half-hour mark.

Ovouka has been touted as one of the very best fullbacks the Ghana Premier League has to offer with commanding performances for the Accra-based side.

He is expected to return to his club on Friday as they continue their charge for the GPL trophy.

