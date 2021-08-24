Hearts defender Raddy Ovouka earns Congo national team invite for World Cup qualifiers

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Raddy Ovouka, has been handed a call up by the Congolese national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifier next month.



The Congolese international will join his teammates for the game against Namibia and Senegal next month.



Raddy Ovouka has been one of the outstanding performers for the Ghanaian giants in the double-winning season.



His performance has seen him become a regular at both Accra Hearts of Oak and the Congolese national team.



He is expected to play a key role in the upcoming games as the East Africans eye a World Cup ticket to Qatar 2022.



Congo will host Namibia on Thursday, September 2, 2021, before traveling to Dakar to play Senegal on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.



Ovouka will immediately return to join his Hearts of Oak teammates, who will be leaving for Guinea on September 10, 2021, for the preliminary stage first leg game against CI Kamsar.