Hearts currently better than Kotoko – Ex-Kotoko midfielder

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Francis Akwaffo Boateng has admitted Hearts of Oak are the best team in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians sit atop the Ghana Premier League table with 53 points though only on superior goal aggregate.

Hearts have won 7 of their last 8 games with Great Olympics the only side to breach their defence in the process in a 1-1 drawn game.

Hearts clash with Kotoko on matchday 31 in the Premier League.

Francis Akwaffo, who won the Ghana Premier League title with Kotoko in the 2007/08 season, admits Hearts are currently the best team in the Ghana Premier League.

“Accra Hearts of Oak on fire. [compact team, visionary passes, determination and focus]. Best team in the league now. They deserve to be on top,” he posted on his personal Facebook page.

