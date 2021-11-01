Hearts coach worried about lack of goals

Sports News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu has bemoaned his side's sloppiness in attack in their goalless game against Legon Cities on Sunday, October 31.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions were a pale shadow of themselves as they were held to a 0-0 draw at the Accra Sports stadium.



Although the team has been boosted with the return of Kofi Kordzi, Hearts of Oak had difficulties finding the back of the net on Day 1 of the GPL season.



Samuel Boadu in his post-match interview disclosed that he still has some work to do to ensure that his attackers become clinical upfront.



“We had a problem with our attacking side because we created a lot of chances and we should have scored at least one goal. But we squandered all the chances. We still have more to work on them,” Boadu said.



Following their historic winning of the league title last season, Boadu revealed that every club now sees them as a threat but they will remain resolute in their quest to win more games.







“It was a good game and Legon Cities were well-prepared. Everyone’s target will be on Hearts of Oak but we will never give up. We know we will progress match after match,” the coach said.



Hearts of Oak will come up against WAFA in Sogakope for their first away fixture.



