Hearts coach stresses focus on Legon Cities clash

Sports News of

Source: GNA

Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, says their focus is now on their midweek encounter against Legon Cities and not the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko.



The Phobians once again demonstrated their ruthlessness when they thumped division two side, Windy Professionals 4-1 in the round of 32 of this year's MTN FA Cup.



Speaking in a post-match interview after the win against the lower tier side, Coach Boadu said he was not perturbed about the declined request to reschedule their week 30 clash against Legon Cities.



"All my plans now are targeted towards Thursday's clash against Legon Cities. Management petitioned the Ghana Football Association over a possible rescheduling of the clash which was declined but we are ready to play Legon Cities anytime even if we have to play them on Saturday and play Kotoko the next day,'' Boadu said.



When asked about his thoughts on their win against Windy Professionals, Boadu said that they were very wasteful in the final third especially in the first half and believes they would have to rectify the situation ahead of subsequent matches.



"We have to solve this attitude of squandering goal-scoring opportunities because we were very wasteful in the first half. Our opponent played very well and I want to encourage them to do their best in all endeavours,'' Coach Boadu said.



It is a very crucial week for Hearts as they quest to win the league with a game against Legon Cities on Thursday and the big one on Sunday against arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.