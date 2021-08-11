Hearts coach Samuel Boadu selects his Ghana Premier League Team of the Season

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has named his best XI for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The double-winning coach was tasked by the Pure FM Sports Team to select his best XI for the season without Hearts of Oak players and he surprisingly left out Gladson Awako from his list.



Despite admitting that AshantiGold goalkeeper Kofi Mensah is a good goalkeeper he opted for Richard Baidoo who spent the season loan at Karela United.



In defence he selected Asante Kotoko left-back Ibrahim Imoro along with Philemon Baffour of Dreams FC. WAFA’s Konadu Yiadom who is linked with a move to Hearts as well as Richard Osei Agyemang of AshantiGold.



Medeama’s Richard Boadu, Stephen Owusu Banahene of AshantiGold and Enock Asubonteng of WAFA were all named.



Below is his full TEAM of the Season



GOALKEEPER



Richard Baidoo – Karela United



DEFENDERS



Imoro Ibrahim – Asante Kotoko Philemon Baffour – Dreams FC



Konadu Yiadom – WAFA Richard Osei Agyemang – AshantiGold



MIDFIELDERS



Richard Boadu – Medeama SC Enock Asubonteng – WAFA Owusu Banahene – AshantiGold



FORWARDS



Kwame Peprah – King Faisal Diawisie Taylor – Karela United Augustine Boakye – WAFA



