Hearts coach Samuel Boadu presents Coach of the Year award to Togbe Afede

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu was recently crowned as the Best Men's Coach of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.



The former Medeama gaffer on Thursday presented the award to the Board Chairman and majority shareholder of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV at his office at the International Trade Fair Center in Accra.



Samuel Boadeu fended off competition from U-20 winning coach Karim Zito, and Great Olympics coach Annor Walker to clinch the award at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Saturday 3rd July 2021.



He joined the Rainbow club at the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League and has overnight turned the club into league title contenders.



The Accra based club need just a win from their two matches to win the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title and end their 12 year wait for a league tiumph.



