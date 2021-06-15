Hearts coach Samuel Boadu impressed with team's improvement

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Samuel Boadu, Head Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak is content about his side's improvement in all departments on the field of play.



Hearts currently occupy the top spot of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) with 53 points and is firm favourites to annex the league together with arch-rivals Assante Kotoko who have 50 points with a game in hand.



With five matches to go Hearts are on their longest unbeaten streak of seven matches and have just conceded once during the unbeaten stretch.



Speaking in a post-match conference after their win against Medeama, Coach Boadu said he identified the challenges having joined them midway through the season and was happy with improvements across various departments.



"At first, goal scoring was a bit difficult for us but having joined the team the focus was to work on every department. For instance, before I joined the team I realized we conceded more goals, so I had to work on our defenders.



"I then moved to the midfield area with the aim of making them compact and also to make the attack prolific. It is a gradual process and we are improving even though I'm not satisfied yet but I hope we would get there soon,'' he said.



When asked whether he could lead Hearts win their first trophy in 11 years, Boadu said: "I'm taking it match after match. Our next match is against Legon Cities and I'm focused on securing that crucial three points then we would know what happens from there."



Hearts would face Legon Cities in their next league encounter before locking horns with Asante Kotoko on June 27, 2021.