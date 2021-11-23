Hearts agree GHC 1,000,000 partnership agreement with NLA

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have agreed on a partnership agreement with the state-owned National Lottery Authority(NLA) after talks between both parties.



The deal is worth GHC 1,000,000($163,181) with the agreement for one year but it is subject to renewal when it expires.



It is similar to what has been offered Kumasi Asante Kotoko as it is on the Atena game that has been introduced by the outfit.



The NLA on Monday made the official announcement of their deal with Kotoko at the Golden Tulpi Hotel and also used the occasion to unveil their new game called the Atena.



Explaining the mechanics of the Atena Game Mr Bernard Buamah the Head of Marketing and Caritas Platform of the National Lottery Authority said “we should all help bring back the love of Ghana football by supporting this novelty. One would have to predict 5 jersey numbers of the team to be drawn by dialing *780# to follow the prompts to enter the game. An entry cost’s Ghs 2.00 and there were no limitations to the number of times one could play.



“An interesting twist to this game was the opportunity of the NLA’s traditional lotto players to play this game at GHS 1.00 by entering their serial numbers on their lotto coupons before playing their selected jersey numbers. Prices to be won in this game included cash, electronic appliances, fuel coupons, replica jerseys, match tickets and grand prizes of a salon car and all expenses paid trip to Dubai”.



The Hearts of Oak deal is expected to be announced officially in the coming days.