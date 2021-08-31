Hearts Of Oak has lost direction, the team is weak - Osman Seidu

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Greater Accra Regional Coaches Association Osman Seidu has opined that the premier league Accra Hearts of Oak has lost direction and focus as a team.



According to him, just like Ghana, the team which won the 2020/2021 league season has lost direction.



Appearing on Total Sports Review on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that the team has failed to develop the team to a competitive standard.



Although he commended the team for winning the league, he said the team is not in good shape and not the best.



He also disclosed that he had proposed to offer free counselling for the team, but they have refused his offer.



He said it was good that the team won the league this year, but Ghana lacks direction.



"Just like Accra Hearts of Oak, we lack direction. Accra Hearts of Oak for the past five years have lost direction. They should forget about the league and develop the team. If they develop the team, they will win the league. It was okay that the team won the league, but it is not the best team,” he said.