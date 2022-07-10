Hearts Oak to play Great Olympics in Ga Mantse Cup on August 7

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: GNA

Accra Hearts Oak versus Accra Great Olympics in the much-awaited Ga Mantse Cup which was finally launched at the Accra Conference Centre last Friday.



The Ga Mantse Cup is a special football match designed to honor King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, whilst a Soccer School of Excellence is to help unearth football talents in the community is to be built.



The match is also part of the activities celebrating the 2022 Ga Homowo Festival, the first under King Tackie Teiko II, since he took office.



The Ga Mantse Cup match will be between the two top clubs in the capital, Accra Hearts Oak vs Accra Great Olympics on 7th of August at the Accra Sports stadium at exactly 3pm.