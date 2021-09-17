Hearts, Kotoko supporters banter over kits for 2021/2022 season

Sports News of Friday, 17 September 2021

When it comes to Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the rivalry knows no boundaries. On and off the pitch fans and players of both clubs are always on the lookout for that one thing that will give them the bragging rights over the other.



The launch of Kits has become a common feature of pre-season activities of football clubs and much as it is supposed to serve as a marketing tool for the new kits, it also serves as another tool of competition for fans.



Dates for the outdooring of kits are things that supporters look forward to as they compare their club’s kit to other clubs.

On August 30, 2021, Kumasi Asante Kotoko unveiled their kit for the 2021/2022 season in pomp and pageantry.



The Kotoko kits designed by Errea featured their traditional red colors for the home jersey and a white-dominated design for the away jersey.

The design also had symbols that represent the rich culture of Asanteman.



On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Accra Hearts of Oak took over social media with the launch of their kit ahead of their CAF Champions League tie against Kamsa of Guinea.



The home kit is made of Hearts’ rainbow colours whiles the away kit is mainly white with rainbow stripes under the arm.

The event has triggered interesting responses from fans of the two clubs who continue to banter over which club got the better design.

Hearts of Oak fans how do you see our New Jersey? #Phobia110 pic.twitter.com/FmZDxUuNHC — Don (@Opresii) September 16, 2021

Kotoko admin say the Hearts Jersey be tie and dye aww????????... proper vawulence — Don (@Opresii) September 16, 2021